Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OSMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OSMT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.17. 22,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,216. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $57.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.58 million. Equities analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSMT. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $615,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,682,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $2,568,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

