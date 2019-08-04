OTOCASH Price Up 7.9% Over Last Week (OTO)

OTOCASH (CURRENCY:OTO) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last seven days, OTOCASH has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OTOCASH token can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00005090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, Altilly and Escodex. OTOCASH has a market cap of $11.87 million and approximately $274,521.00 worth of OTOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00010284 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000113 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000266 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About OTOCASH

OTOCASH (CRYPTO:OTO) is a token. OTOCASH’s total supply is 38,254,584 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,315,864 tokens. OTOCASH’s official website is www.otocash.io. The Reddit community for OTOCASH is /r/otocash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OTOCASH’s official Twitter account is @otocashofficial.

OTOCASH Token Trading

OTOCASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Altilly and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OTOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OTOCASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OTOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

