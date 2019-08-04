Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.10% of Otter Tail worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OTTR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Otter Tail during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Otter Tail during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Otter Tail during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Otter Tail during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. 43.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

OTTR traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.03. The company had a trading volume of 49,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,742. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Otter Tail Co. has a 1-year low of $44.22 and a 1-year high of $54.51.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.20 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

