OVCODE Market Cap Tops $4.59 Million (OVC)

OVCODE (CURRENCY:OVC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. OVCODE has a total market capitalization of $4.59 million and $75,728.00 worth of OVCODE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OVCODE token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000957 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and CoinBene. During the last week, OVCODE has traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00251749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009184 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.74 or 0.01376719 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00023154 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00109727 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000515 BTC.

OVCODE Token Profile

OVCODE’s total supply is 83,875,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,849,573 tokens. The official website for OVCODE is ovcode.com. OVCODE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. OVCODE’s official message board is medium.com/@ovcode. The Reddit community for OVCODE is /r/OVcode.

OVCODE Token Trading

OVCODE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OVCODE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OVCODE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OVCODE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

