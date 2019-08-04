Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OSG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.91. The stock had a trading volume of 279,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The company has a market cap of $162.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $87.74 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Samuel H. Norton acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $83,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,207,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,727.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,207,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,010.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 145,330 shares of company stock valued at $234,863 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 171.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 47,873 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 18,264 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 195,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 64,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 771,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 50,919 shares in the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2018, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 900,000 deadweight tons.

