ParallelCoin (DUO) Reaches Market Cap of $627,610.00

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded up 50% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.99 or 0.00018243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. ParallelCoin has a total market capitalization of $627,610.00 and $2,673.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded up 240.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.22 or 0.00853021 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00012016 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000054 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00012920 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000484 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000628 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

