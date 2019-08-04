Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.42), Fidelity Earnings reports. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Park Hotels & Resorts updated its FY19 guidance to $2.86-2.98 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PK traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,090,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $24.89 and a one year high of $34.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.22.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 60.81%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 price target on Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 417,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after acquiring an additional 90,165 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 28.6% in the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 150,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 33,344 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 188,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $13,882,000.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.