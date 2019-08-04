PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a buy rating on shares of PAVmed in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

PAVmed stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.03. 93,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,248. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10. PAVmed has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $1.54.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other PAVmed news, CEO Lishan Aklog bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,413 shares in the company, valued at $933,254.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 34.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PAVmed stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVM) by 206.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the quarter. CWM LLC owned about 0.15% of PAVmed worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

