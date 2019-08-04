Paxos Standard Token (PAX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $200.41 Million

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Paxos Standard Token token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00008684 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM, Gate.io and DOBI trade. Paxos Standard Token has a market cap of $200.41 million and $171.55 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Paxos Standard Token has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00241240 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.34 or 0.01336558 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00022137 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00106698 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000498 BTC.

About Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token launched on September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 246,145,696 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,853,108 tokens. The official website for Paxos Standard Token is paxos.com/standard. The official message board for Paxos Standard Token is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq.

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI trade, Gate.io and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

