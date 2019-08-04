Payfair (PFR) Price Hits $0.0023 on Exchanges

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Payfair has a total market capitalization of $81,728.00 and approximately $2,284.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Payfair has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One Payfair token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00240441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008726 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.43 or 0.01332405 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00021811 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00106483 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Payfair Profile

Payfair was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,445,013 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,866,774 tokens. The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Payfair is payfair.io.

Payfair Token Trading

Payfair can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Payfair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Payfair using one of the exchanges listed above.

