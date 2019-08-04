PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.44 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

PC Connection stock traded up $7.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.85. 120,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,750. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.27. PC Connection has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $43.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $858.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNXN. BidaskClub lowered PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sidoti upgraded PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in PC Connection during the 2nd quarter valued at $471,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in PC Connection during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,504,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in PC Connection by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in PC Connection by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in PC Connection by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

