PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PDL BioPharma from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PDL BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.13.

PDL BioPharma stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.79. 954,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,918. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a current ratio of 11.02. PDL BioPharma has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $3.89. The company has a market cap of $341.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.66.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. PDL BioPharma had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PDL BioPharma will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pdl Biopharma, Inc. acquired 6,666,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $30,000,001.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,333,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,000,003. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PDL BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PDL BioPharma during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 307.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 47,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 35,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of PDL BioPharma during the first quarter worth about $230,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

