Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for SOCO International (LON:SIA)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of SOCO International (LON:SIA) in a report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SIA has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of SOCO International from GBX 97 ($1.27) to GBX 89 ($1.16) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of SOCO International in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of SOCO International in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. SOCO International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 104.50 ($1.37).

Get SOCO International alerts:

LON:SIA opened at GBX 62.40 ($0.82) on Wednesday. SOCO International has a one year low of GBX 61.20 ($0.80) and a one year high of GBX 100 ($1.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09, a quick ratio of 9.22 and a current ratio of 9.41. The company has a market cap of $248.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 65.96.

In other news, insider Jann M. Brown acquired 12,699 shares of SOCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £8,635.32 ($11,283.58).

About SOCO International

SOCO International plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It has exploration, development, and production interests in Vietnam; and exploration and appraisal interests in Congo (Brazzaville) and Angola. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for SOCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.