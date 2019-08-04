Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Posts Earnings Results

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

Shares of PENN stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,510,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,841. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.00. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73.

In other news, insider Jay A. Snowden purchased 10,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.51 per share, with a total value of $212,171.25. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 104,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,487.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William J. Fair purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.54 per share, for a total transaction of $214,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,998 shares in the company, valued at $918,340.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

PENN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Sunday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.02.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

