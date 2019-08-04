PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $302.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.80 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 11.79%.

PennyMac Financial Services stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,506. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

In related news, insider Stanford L. Kurland sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $252,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $107,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,000 shares of company stock worth $4,052,470. 22.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 202.8% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 757,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,836,000 after purchasing an additional 507,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 272,320 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth $2,560,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 337,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 101,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayview Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 26.1% during the second quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 459,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 95,246 shares in the last quarter. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

