PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company operates as a specialty finance company that will invest primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. The company seeks to acquire primarily troubled home mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities from FDIC liquidations of failed banks, US Treasury Legacy Loans Program auctions, and direct acquisitions from mortgage and insurance companies and foreign banks. The Company’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The Company focuses on investing in mortgage loans, a substantial portion of which may be distressed and acquired at discounts to their unpaid principal balances. PennyMac is managed by investment adviser PNMAC Capital Management and offers primary and special loan servicing through PennyMac Loan Services. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PMT. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.25.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $22.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 47.03% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $96.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 94.47%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $34,800.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,838.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 334.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 229.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

