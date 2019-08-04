Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Penumbra from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on Penumbra from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Penumbra from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.14.

PEN traded down $5.69 on Thursday, reaching $162.12. The stock had a trading volume of 382,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,681. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $110.84 and a fifty-two week high of $185.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 317.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $128.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Penumbra will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.92, for a total value of $40,271.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sridhar Kosaraju sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $846,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,412 shares of company stock worth $6,127,198 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 78,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 115,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,966,000 after purchasing an additional 19,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 14,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

