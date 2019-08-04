PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

PEP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Argus reissued a buy rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.35.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,572,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,646,821. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $104.53 and a 52 week high of $135.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.05. The stock has a market cap of $177.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ramon Laguarta sold 15,431 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total transaction of $1,997,234.33. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 232,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,078,755.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

