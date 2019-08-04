Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of PPIH stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.71. 2,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,968. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.97. Perma-Pipe International has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.28 million for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 0.74%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Perma-Pipe International stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PPIH) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Perma-Pipe International worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 40.07% of the company’s stock.

About Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

