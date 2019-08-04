Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,326,000 after acquiring an additional 17,586 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,109,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,926,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.44. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.67 and a 1-year high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 89.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded Philip Morris International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

In related news, VP Michael R. Kunst bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.66 per share, for a total transaction of $79,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

