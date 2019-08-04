Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PM. Bank of America raised shares of Philip Morris International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised shares of Philip Morris International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.92.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

NYSE:PM traded up $1.72 on Thursday, reaching $84.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,109,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,926,347. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.44. The company has a market cap of $128.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $64.67 and a 12-month high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.41%.

In related news, VP Michael R. Kunst bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.66 per share, for a total transaction of $79,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 432.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 34.9% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Shamrock Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 53.9% during the first quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.