Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Phoenix New Media from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phoenix New Media from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Phoenix New Media has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Shares of NYSE:FENG traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 79,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,577. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.15. Phoenix New Media has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 4.04% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phoenix New Media will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 66,198 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,738,091 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 103,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Value Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 4,168,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 878,139 shares in the last quarter. 15.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

