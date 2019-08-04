Phore Price Down 6.2% Over Last Week (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Phore has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and $64,952.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Phore has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Nanex, CryptoBridge and IDAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phore alerts:

Particl (PART) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00018966 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000074 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 18,162,863 coins. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phore’s official website is phore.io.

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Nanex and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.