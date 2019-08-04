Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pinduoduo Inc. provides an e-commerce platform allowing users to participate in group buying deals, primarily through Tencent’s Wechat app. Pinduoduo Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

PDD has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, 86 Research began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a hold rating and a $23.74 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.28.

PDD traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.99. 8,492,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,513,836. Pinduoduo has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.63.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a negative return on equity of 76.66%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Pinduoduo’s quarterly revenue was up 228.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pinduoduo will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 79.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,991,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408,544 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 146.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,473,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655,490 shares during the period. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 17.7% in the first quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,077,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,125,000 after purchasing an additional 611,976 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 438.8% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,335,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,681 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 8.7% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,116,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,286,000 after purchasing an additional 249,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

