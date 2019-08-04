Pinkcoin Trading Up 18.6% This Week (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $350.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including Cryptohub, Bittrex, SouthXchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.22 or 0.00946160 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004024 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000739 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 435,543,174 coins and its circulating supply is 410,282,738 coins. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Cryptopia, Bittrex and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

