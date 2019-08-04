Pinterest (NASDAQ:PINS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Pinterest (NASDAQ:PINS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.23 million. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. Pinterest updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Pinterest stock traded up $5.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.57. 39,745,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,935,136. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.23. Pinterest has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $35.29.

PINS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global initiated coverage on Pinterest in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “mixed” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Nomura boosted their price target on Pinterest from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.82.

