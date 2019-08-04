Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PES. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Pioneer Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Energy Services from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.42.

Get Pioneer Energy Services alerts:

PES traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,115,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,167,044. Pioneer Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 3.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24.

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Pioneer Energy Services had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $152.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.43 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Energy Services will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,327,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,932,000 after acquiring an additional 151,504 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,783,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,338 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 48,553 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 474,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 38,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 29.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 76,755 shares in the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Energy Services Company Profile

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.