Piper Jaffray Companies Initiates Coverage on Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CHMA. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price target on shares of Chiasma and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Chiasma in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of Chiasma in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chiasma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.55.

NASDAQ:CHMA opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. Chiasma has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $163.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.94.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Chiasma will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 10,000 shares of Chiasma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $63,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHMA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Chiasma by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 16,658 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Chiasma in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Chiasma by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,996 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Chiasma in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. bought a new stake in Chiasma in the first quarter worth $2,080,000. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

