Piper Jaffray Companies Raises Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $320.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective raised by Piper Jaffray Companies from $286.00 to $320.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut Shopify from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut Shopify from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $209.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital set a $300.00 target price on Shopify and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Sunday, July 21st. Wedbush cut Shopify from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Shopify from $295.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $324.19.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $9.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $332.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,978,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a current ratio of 12.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of -544.57 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $317.96. Shopify has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $350.79.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $361.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.59 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Shopify will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Shopify by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,401,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $7,163,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

