PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Raised to “Buy” at Sandler O’Neill

Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

PJT has been the topic of several other research reports. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of PJT Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.50.

PJT stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.31. 135,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,105. PJT Partners has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $61.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.23 million, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.26.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.27. PJT Partners had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $166.70 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PJT Partners by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PJT Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in PJT Partners by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in PJT Partners by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 13,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PJT Partners by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. 62.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

