Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Lowers Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Altria Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in Altria Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its holdings in Altria Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup set a $45.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.07.

In related news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $104,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.93. 7,071,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,780,856. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $89.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.20.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.20%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

