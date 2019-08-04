Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Sells 4,748 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,748 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.9% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.61. 17,077,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,136,968. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.39. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $44.19.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

