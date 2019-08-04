PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.05-2.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.09. PNM Resources also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.05-2.11 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNM. Bank of America raised PNM Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $52.00 price objective on PNM Resources and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut PNM Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised PNM Resources from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.15 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a sell rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.19.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

NYSE:PNM traded down $1.33 on Friday, hitting $49.14. 494,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,207. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.56. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $52.10.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.00%.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.