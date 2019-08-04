PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.05-2.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.09. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.05-2.11 EPS.

PNM traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.14. The company had a trading volume of 494,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,207. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.24. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $52.10.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.10%. Research analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded PNM Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut PNM Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $52.00 target price on PNM Resources and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PNM Resources from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.15 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNM Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.19.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

