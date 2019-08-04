Po.et (POE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $77,619.00

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Po.et has a total market cap of $9.95 million and approximately $77,619.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Po.et token can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including COSS, HitBTC, Binance and DDEX. Over the last week, Po.et has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00252300 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009193 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.45 or 0.01377229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00023354 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00109464 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Po.et Profile

Po.et’s launch date was August 8th, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Po.et is po.et. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Po.et Token Trading

Po.et can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, OKEx, COSS, DDEX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Po.et should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

