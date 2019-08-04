Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLPC. BidaskClub raised Preformed Line Products from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut Preformed Line Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

PLPC traded down $1.88 on Thursday, reaching $55.50. 8,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,286. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.43. Preformed Line Products has a fifty-two week low of $45.12 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.46.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $114.84 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the period. 44.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.