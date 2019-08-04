Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $266,000 Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 64.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,890 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,940 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 136.4% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,551 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 12,436 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $28,741,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 16.6% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 60,051 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 8,531 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.5% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 6.9% in the second quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 21,626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,672,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,517,661. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $82.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.36.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.12. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $61.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $73.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.48.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

