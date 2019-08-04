Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 616 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,570,069 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $430,599,000 after buying an additional 115,976 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,631,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $463,429,000 after buying an additional 229,817 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 243,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,727,000 after buying an additional 128,703 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 7,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.27.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.08. 31,930,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,265,386. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.83. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. Micron Technology had a net margin of 37.35% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,860,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,572,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,899 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.