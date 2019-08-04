Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €30.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Nord/LB set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Warburg Research set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €19.21 ($22.34).

Shares of ETR PSM opened at €11.77 ($13.68) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €13.27. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 52 week low of €11.24 ($13.06) and a 52 week high of €23.56 ($27.40).

Prosiebensat 1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

