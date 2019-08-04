Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PTGX. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.17.

PTGX traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,721. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.29. The stock has a market cap of $247.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.87. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $14.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.01. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 209.02% and a negative return on equity of 40.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 21,126 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 122,250 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 400.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 85,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 68,541 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

