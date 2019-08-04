Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a sector weight rating and a $59.40 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.41.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,693,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,230. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $49.22 and a 52 week high of $61.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.79. The firm has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.26%.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $37,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,407 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $3,080,483.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 419,818 shares in the company, valued at $24,676,902.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,046 shares of company stock worth $9,530,682. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 79.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 137.4% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.