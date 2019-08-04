PumaPay (PMA) Trading Down 11.6% This Week

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded down 18.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 4th. One PumaPay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Coinall, HitBTC, IDEX and CoinExchange. Over the last week, PumaPay has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $7.88 million and $48,165.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $588.91 or 0.05490656 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043288 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000185 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001043 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

PumaPay Token Profile

PumaPay is a token. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,649,131,265 tokens. The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PumaPay

PumaPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDEX, HitBTC, Coinall, CoinExchange, CoinBene and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

