PVH (NYSE:PVH) Shares Down 1.7%

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $80.80 and last traded at $81.41, 74,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,205,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of PVH to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TheStreet cut shares of PVH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $125.00 target price on shares of PVH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PVH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America set a $165.00 target price on shares of PVH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.32.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. PVH had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PVH Corp will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Henry Nasella acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,408.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 987 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

