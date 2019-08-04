Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Shares Down 5.8%

Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI)’s stock price was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.06, approximately 561,041 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 164% from the average daily volume of 212,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QIWI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Qiwi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qiwi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Get Qiwi alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.24.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Qiwi had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qiwi PLC will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Qiwi by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 341,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 201,000 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Qiwi by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 154,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 81,841 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Qiwi by 238.0% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 169,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 119,000 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Qiwi by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 248,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 87,112 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Qiwi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

About Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Qiwi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiwi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.