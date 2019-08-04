Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Issues Q2 2020 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) issued an update on its second quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30-1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $745-765 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $740.58 million.Qorvo also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.25-1.35 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.89. 2,626,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,848. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $86.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.10.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.23. Qorvo had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $775.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Sunday, May 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.48.

In other Qorvo news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.84, for a total value of $224,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 25,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $1,873,264.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,634,100.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,573 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,757 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

