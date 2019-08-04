Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 107.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $3,227,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 18,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 3,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 25,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on GS. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group to $273.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.92.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $2.23 on Friday, hitting $209.37. 2,502,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,500,058. The firm has a market cap of $77.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $151.70 and a 52 week high of $245.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.55.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.45%.

In other news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $671,454.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

