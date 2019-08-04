Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,100,401,000 after buying an additional 1,528,327 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 9.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,500,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,440,247,000 after buying an additional 904,028 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,607,000 after purchasing an additional 203,345 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 23.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,940,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,111,000 after purchasing an additional 362,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.7% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,689,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,782,000 after purchasing an additional 228,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 25,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $3,575,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,219 shares in the company, valued at $5,466,081.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 12,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $1,818,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 244,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,610,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,746,750. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.11 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.65.

NYSE:TRV traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.92. 1,442,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,266. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.08. The company has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $111.08 and a 12-month high of $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.69%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

