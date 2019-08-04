Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 3,735 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 136.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 135.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 179.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 5.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NGG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.90. 452,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,247. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $46.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.82. The company has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $2.0256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.70%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NGG. Macquarie began coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of National Grid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

