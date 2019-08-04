Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 523 Shares of Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential Public were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Public in the second quarter worth about $495,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 6.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 13.6% during the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 50,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 38.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Public during the first quarter worth about $660,000. Institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Public alerts:

Shares of Prudential Public stock traded down $1.50 on Friday, reaching $39.42. 213,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Prudential Public Limited has a twelve month low of $33.31 and a twelve month high of $47.63. The company has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.08.

A number of research firms recently commented on PUK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Citigroup raised Prudential Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Prudential Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Prudential Public Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.