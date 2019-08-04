Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $592,000 Stock Position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Celgene by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene during the first quarter worth $28,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene during the first quarter worth $29,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Celgene by 109.9% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Celgene by 1,968.8% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Celgene alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CELG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celgene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Celgene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celgene has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.81.

NASDAQ:CELG traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,136,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,875,716. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.40. Celgene Co. has a twelve month low of $58.59 and a twelve month high of $98.97.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 89.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG).

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.